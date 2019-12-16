Rob Kearney left out of Ireland squad get together

Rob Kearney has not been named in new head coach Andy Farrell’s first Ireland squad get together next week at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Dublin.

Farrell has effectively named his first squad for the 24 hour meet up on December 22nd and 23rd with new faces such as Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris and Caolin Blade coming into the fold.

However, Kearney and Jack Carty, who were both part of the squad for the Rugby World Cup, have been left out along with Kieran Marmion.

“The national coaches have been around the provinces watching games and having good conversations with players and the provincial coaches,” Farrell said.

“We have limited opportunities across the busy provincial season to bring a broad group like this together but this 24hr window will allow us to plant a few seeds. It will also give the coaches a better insight into a few players who been performing consistently well for their provinces.

“The next six weeks is the window for players to put their hands up for selection for our first squad which will be named in late January ahead of the Six Nations.”

Ulster duo Billy Burns – who qualifies for Ireland through a grandparent – and Tom O’Toole will also be new additions to the group while Marty Moore comes into the fold for the first time since 2015.

Johnny Sexton will be part of the group despite injury ruling him out until February. However, Tadhg Beirne and John Ryan – both of whom are also injured – will not be part of the group.

Connacht:

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan, Quinn Roux

Leinster:

Ross Byrne, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson Park, Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, Jonathan Sexton, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier

Munster:

Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Mike Haley, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, CJ Stander

Ulster:

Will Addison, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Marty Moore, Tom O’Toole, Jacob Stockdale