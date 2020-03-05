Remaining Six Nations fixtures to go ahead as planned

Organisers confirmed that England’s meeting with Italy has been postponed

Ireland are still scheduled to take on France next Saturday. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ireland are still scheduled to take on France next Saturday. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Six Nations organisers have confirmed that England’s match against Italy in Rome on Saturday March 14th has been postponed due to the coronavirus threat but they say that all other games will go ahead as planned.

England’s meeting with the Italians is the second match of the tournament to be postponed after Ireland v Italy – scheduled for this Saturday – was also called off on health grounds.

The under-20s and women’s matches have also been called off in both cases.

Both of those games will likely be rescheduled for Ocotber but the organisers released a statement on Thursday saying that all matches – including Ireland’s showdown with France in Paris on Saturday 14th – will go ahead.

French plans to move at some point from stage 2 of its response to the coronavirus to stage 3 are to be discussed today at a meeting of advisors convened by France’s president, Emmanuel Macron.

A move to stage 3 would likely put the meeting between Ireland and France in jeopardy but, for the moment, all is continuing as planned, starting with England v Wales and Scotland v France this Saturday.

“Based on the information that is currently available, all other Six Nations matches are set to go ahead as scheduled,” read the statement.

“As previously stated, Six Nations fully intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows. We will refrain from making any rescheduling announcements while we keep assessing the situation.

“Six Nations will continue to monitor developments with our unions and their respective governments and health authorities. We remain fully supportive of any preventative measures taken in the interests of overall public health in relation to the Coronavirus and we will respect instructions provided by government authorities and health organisations.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.