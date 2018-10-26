Rassie Erasmus believes England game is ‘going to be spicy’

South Africa coach sees Twickenham game as opportunity to test some players
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus will try some of his less experienced players in the opening autumn international against England at Twickenham. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus will try some of his less experienced players in the opening autumn international against England at Twickenham. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

 

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus is unsure what to expect from England as he prepares to field a relatively inexperienced side in the opening Test of the Springboks’ November internationals at Twickenham next Saturday.

The match falls outside of the international window, which means European clubs are not obliged to release their South African players, leaving Erasmus with markedly fewer options.

But he sees it as an opportunity to test his less experienced players ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan and admits he is unsure how England will perform as they have not played a Test since losing their away series in South Africa 2-1 in June.

“They [England] will have to settle quickly, they haven’t played a Test match since they played us. I know they have been in camp for two weeks but it is difficult to change a lot when you don’t play matches,” Erasmus told reporters on Friday.

“It will be interesting to see if they get it right, what they want to change, and whether they change that much in such a short space of time.”

England’s technical team has been bolstered by the acquisition of New Zealander John Mitchell as defence coach.

He was poached from his position as head coach of Super Rugby side the Bulls and had worked mostly in South Africa since 2010.

His knowledge of the South Africa players, added to that of head coach Eddie Jones, will be a factor too according to Erasmus.

“Eddie is clever, Mitch [John Mitchell] is clever . . . we have got some things we think they are going to throw at us, to be tactically different,” Erasmus said.

“They will defend differently with Mitch and they will know more about us. It’s going to be spicy and interesting and we are going to play with a few young chaps in front of a big crowd, so it’s going to be a big challenge for them.”

Erasmus says he has also to tread carefully with the selection of his overseas-based players for the rest of the tour, which includes fixtures against France on November 10th, and Scotland and Wales on consecutive weekends after that.

“There is a human factor to it, families involved, futures involved, you don’t want to ruin things just because you are being stubborn and enforcing the regulations.

“The relationships we have with the club are, not so much give and take, but it is about being fair. But there are a few players that we will definitely use in those in-window Tests, without a doubt.”

Erasmus will announce his tour squad late on Saturday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.