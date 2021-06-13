Rónan Kelleher joins Lions training camp as front row cover

Ireland’s Rónan Kelleher has joined the British and Irish Lions training camp in Jersey as front row cover.

Kelleher was not selected in the original 37-man touring party but will take part in practice this week due to Ken Owens being the only available hooker.

Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, the other options in the position, are absent because of their end-of-season club commitments with Saracens and Exeter respectively.

Twenty-six players have assembled in Jersey, with tourists from Saracens and Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Bristol, Exeter and Sale linking up with Warren Gatland’s squad over the next fortnight.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend,” Gatland said.