Rónan Kelleher joins Lions training camp as front row cover

Irish player has joined the squad with Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie absent

Leinster’s Ronan Kelleher has been called into the Lions training camp. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Leinster’s Ronan Kelleher has been called into the Lions training camp. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Ireland’s Rónan Kelleher has joined the British and Irish Lions training camp in Jersey as front row cover.

Kelleher was not selected in the original 37-man touring party but will take part in practice this week due to Ken Owens being the only available hooker.

Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, the other options in the position, are absent because of their end-of-season club commitments with Saracens and Exeter respectively.

Twenty-six players have assembled in Jersey, with tourists from Saracens and Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Bristol, Exeter and Sale linking up with Warren Gatland’s squad over the next fortnight.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend,” Gatland said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.