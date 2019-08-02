Pool D: Wounded Wallabies hoping history outweighs form in Japan

Australia

Who are they?

These are trying times for the Wallabies, who have won just four of their last 14 Test matches since 2018, a year which started with a 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland. Australia’s miserable form has been played out alongside the Israel Folau saga, with one of the nation’s few truly world class stars being fired by Rugby Australia for posting homophobic religious views on Instagram. Yet despite their miserable form, and despite being without one of their best players, nobody would be surprised if the Wallabies are there or there abouts come the business end of the tournament in Japan.

In eight World Cups, Australia have never failed to make at least the quarter-finals, winning it twice and reaching two further finals. It is a formidable record, and is enough to make any team wary of Michael Cheika’s wounded Wallabies this autumn. However, as well as Folau, Australia could potentially be without another of their stars in Japan, with backrow David Pocock facing a race against the clock to be fit for the tournament opener against Fiji, as he battles back from a calf injury. The World Cup would likely be Pocock’s swansong at Test level - but his team need him more now than ever.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika could stand down in the wake of the Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The coach

Despite a terrible 2018 campaign which represented the nation’s worst year since 1958, Rugby Australia have kept faith with former Leinster coach Michael Cheika. However, it seems inevitable his five years in charge of the Wallabies will come to an end if his side fail to fire in Japan, with Cheika himself saying he is likely to walk unless Australia lift the Webb Ellis Cup. That seems unlikely, but if Cheika can forge a siege-mentality this autumn then his side could surprise everyone and mount a serious challenge - just like they did en-route to the final in 2015.

The captain

With no Israel Folau, and with his old mate in the backrow David Pocock fighting injury, the burden on Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper will be greater than ever in Japan. Hooper is still only 27-years-old yet he has racked up a staggering 92 caps since making his debut against Scotland in 1992. A roaming, scavenging openside, Hooper captained the Wallabies at the age of just 22 - a testament to both his ability and a maturity beyond his years.

The one to watch

Australia might be missing one Folau this autumn, but another has the chance to make a name for himself in Japan. Folau Fainga’a is a hooker with a phenomenal try scoring record, crossing the whitewash 12 times for the Brumbies in this year’s Super Rugby campaign - only All Blacks backs Ngani Laumape and Sevu Reece managed more. At 24-years-old - and with eight caps to his name since his debut against New Zealand last August - Fainga’a is inexperienced, but he’s the type of the dynamic presence the Wallabies need to take them forward.

Nick Farr-Jones and David Campese lift the Webb Ellis Cup in 1991. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho.

Their RWC moment

Australia’s 1999 success was built on two famous victories at Lansdowne Road - against Ireland in the quarter-finals and the All Blacks in the last four. It was the magic man David Campese who inspired their win over New Zealand - his magic pass to Tim Horan in a 16-6 win going down in tournament folklore.

Best RWC finish

Winners: 1991, 1999

You bet

14-1 (Oddschecker)

The verdict

The beleaguered Wallabies are going to have their work cut out in Japan. If they survive an opening round test against Fiji and qualify in second place behind Wales they are likely to meet England - who they haven’t beaten since 2015 - in the quarter-finals. It would be hard to see them getting a result there.