Pool C: Argentina hoping to channel spirit of the Jaguares

Super Rugby finalists will supply the core of Mario Ledesma’s Pumas squad in Japan

Argentina captain Pablo Matera in action against the All Blacks. Photograph: John Davidson/Inpho

Argentina captain Pablo Matera in action against the All Blacks. Photograph: John Davidson/Inpho

 

Argentina

Argentina’s thrilling journey to the semi-finals was one of the stories of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and they have legitimate hopes of matching that return in Japan this autumn. If the Argentina football team are a group of stars over-reliant on one individual then their rugby counterparts are the polar opposite - a side filled with talent but built on a collective ethos. Los Pumas enjoyed a fine Rugby Championship in 2018, beating Australia and South Africa, before pushing Ireland in Dublin later in the year.

Argentina’s Joaquin Tulculet in full flight for the Jaguares. Photograph: Anthony Au-Yeng/Inpho
Argentina’s Joaquin Tulculet in full flight for the Jaguares. Photograph: Anthony Au-Yeng/Inpho

The consistent rise of Argentinean rugby is perhaps best embodied by their Super Rugby representatives, the Jaguares. Having joined the competition in 2016 and finishing 13th the Buenos Aires side improved to 10th in 2017 and reached the quarter-finals in 2018. This year, they made it to the final, where they were beaten by the Cantebrury Crusaders in Christchurch. The Jaguares will be Argentina’s bulk suppliers in Japan, giving the side a symbiotic understanding not many can match. If Mario Ledesma’s charges can see off France in a mouth-watering opener, they will be a threat to anyone.

The coach

After leading Argentina to the semi-finals in 2015 Daniel Hourcade’s tenure began to go stale, leading Los Pumas to poach Jaguares coach Mario Ledesma last summer. A legend of Argentinean rugby, former hooker Ledesma picked up 84 caps for the national side and appeared at four World Cups from 1999-2011, starting in the victories over Ireland in 1999 and 2007. An inspirational figure, Argentina have enjoyed a sharp upturn since his appointment.

Argentina’s head coach and former hooker Mario Ledesma. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Argentina’s head coach and former hooker Mario Ledesma. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The captain

Captain of Los Pumas, captain of the Jaguares, and with 58 caps to his name at 26-years-old - Pablo Matera is the beating heart of Argentinean rugby. At six foot four he is an imposing figure in the backrow, and offers a huge physical presence on both sides of the ball. Matera roams around the pitch and has excellent handling skills to go with a sublime offload.

The one to watch

Los Pumas have a host of exciting, running backs, with 22-year-old Bautista Delguy one of the latest to break through into the first team. He made his debut against Wales last summer and soon became an ever-present, starting 11 of Argentina’s 12 Test matches in 2018 and crossing against Ireland in November. A thrilling, fleet-footed winger, Delguy suffered a serious injury in March but is on the comeback trail and ready to take on the world.

Their RWC moment

While their win over Ireland in 2015 set up a maiden place in the semi-finals, their victory over France in 2007 is perhaps the most famous. Los Pumas beat the hosts 17-12 in a Stade de France curtain raiser, tearing up the script and bringing the tournament roaring to life.

Best RWC finish

Semi-finalists: 2007 (3rd), 2015 (4th)

You bet

33-1 (Oddschecker)

The verdict

An opening victory over France can set the tone - a potential quarter-final against Australia, Wales or Fiji would hold no fear for Los Pumas.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.