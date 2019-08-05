Pool B: Hat-trick hunting All Blacks the team to beat once again

New Zealand

Who are they

The All Blacks head to Japan looking to secure an unprecedented third Rugby World Cup on the bounce, after their long-awaited victory on home soil in 2011 was followed up by success in England in 2015. The Kiwis remain world rugby’s supreme force, and head into this autumn’s tournament as clear favourites. However, Steve Hansen’s side don’t quite have the same air of invincibility around them as they have done in previous years. Ireland have won two of their last three clashes with the All Blacks, while a resurgent South Africa have won one and drawn another of the two rivals’ last three Test encounters.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read and outgoing head coach Steve Hansen. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty

The most recent of those was a 16-16 tie in the Rugby Championship on July 27th, in which a late Herschel Jantjies try earned his side a share of the spoils away from home in Wellington. For the All Blacks, that result was made even more galling by an injury to secondrow Brodie Retallick, who should make Japan despite suffering a dislocated shoulder. Yet there is no disputing New Zealand remain the team to beat this autumn. Sonny Bill Williams is back in the mix for a midfield berth while the brilliant Beauden Barrett should continue to pull the strings at 10. Hansen needs to work on combinations up front - perhaps moving captain Kieran Read to number six as part of a backrow reshuffle - but on the whole his side look to have the nous and strength-in-depth to secure the hat-trick.

The coach

Rugby is going to feel a little bit unfamiliar and a little bit strange after the World Cup, with a number of the game’s bastions standing down post-Japan. And as well as Joe Schmidt and Warren Gatland leaving their positions, Steve Hansen is also departing for pastures new - ending a 15-year association with the All Blacks, after being appointed as Graham Henry’s assistant in 2004. Hansen’s succession from Henry was seamless, as he took the over as head coach in the wake of the 2011 RWC and then ensured the Webb Ellis Cup returned to New Zealand four years later. Another who will want, and deserves, to go out in style.

The captain

A veteran of 119 caps, 33-year-old Kieran Read is probably heading for his swansong in Japan, but remains a vital part of the All Blacks backrow. There has been talk Read could be moved from number eight to blindside flanker in order to solve a lack of depth at six and to accommodate the in-form Ardie Savea - a move Read is reportedly not happy about. However, Read - who took the captaincy from Richie McCaw - will likely perform any role asked off him. He is the ultimate professional, as shown by his behaviour in the wake of the drawn Lions series in 2017.

The one to watch

Perhaps not the most original choice but Beauden Barrett remains one of the most exhilarating players on the planet, and he is absolutely pivotal to New Zealand’s hopes in Japan. The 28-year-old’s talent need no introduction - he is one rugby’s great creative outhalves with an unbelievable running game and unparalleled vision with the ball in hand. Barrett recently started at fullback against the Springboks, allowing Richie Mo’Unga to take the number 10 jersey - a potentially devastating combination if given a chance to develop.

Beauden Barrett in action against South Africa during the Rugby Championship. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty

Their RWC moment

The All Blacks have won the World Cup three times, but the 8-7 victory over France in the 2011 final at Eden Park - which ended a 24-year drought - surely ranks as the best.

Their best RWC finish

Winners: 1987, 2011, 2015

You bet

6-5

The verdict

The opening fixture against South Africa is potentially a huge banana skin and would likely see the All Blacks face Ireland in the quarter-finals - Joe Schmidt’s side know what it takes to beat the Kiwis. However, beat the Springboks and it could be Scotland in the last-eight followed by a potential game against England. Any route to the final is fraught with danger - but if anyone can do it, it’s New Zealand.