Pieter-Steph Du Toit named World Rugby Player of the Year

Rassie Erasmus named coach of the year with Jamie Heaslip receiving merit award

Flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit has been named World Rugby Player of the Year. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty

Flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit has been named World Rugby Player of the Year. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty

 

New world champions South Africa enjoyed a memorable night at World Rugby’s annual awards night in Tokyo, landing three top awards.

Flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit won the men’s world player of the year title, becoming the third Springbok to land the award after Schalk Burger and Bryan Habana.

Du Toit has been in outstanding form all year, culminating in a memorable display during Saturday’s World Cup final when South Africa beat England 32-12.

The other nominations were Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, England flanker Tom Curry, Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe, New Zealand flanker Ardie Savea and USA forward Joe Taufete’e.

A keenly-contested coach of the year award went to Rassie Erasmus, who masterminded the World Cup triumph, with his Springboks side named team of the year.

Erasmus prevailed in a category that saw England’s Eddie Jones, Wales boss Warren Gatland, Japan head coach Jamie Joseph and New Zealand’s Steve Hansen nominated.

England, Wales, Japan and New Zealand also received nominations in the team category, but the Springboks’ latest triumph was recognised as captain Siya Kolisi received the award from World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot.

There was a sole success for Ireland, with Jamie Heaslip, who won 95 caps for his country and retired last year, receiving the International Rugby Players’ special merit award.

Wayne Barnes won the referee award, while England centre Emily Scarratt was crowned women’s world player of the year.

Finally, try of the year went to New Zealand scrum-half TJ Perenara following a stunning score in the World Cup pool game against Namibia.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.