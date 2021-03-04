Peter O’Mahony signs new deal with Munster and IRFU to 2023

Ireland backrow, currently serving suspension, agrees two-year contract extension

Peter O’Mahony has agrees a new two-year deal with the IRFU. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ireland backrow Peter O’Mahony has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Munster until 2023.

The 31-year-old made his international debut against Italy in 2012 and has won 74 caps for his country.

He follows Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton, vice-captain James Ryan and lock Iain Henderson in agreeing new terms with the IRFU.

“It’s a huge privilege to sign on with the province and country I’ve grown up in and dreamed of playing for,” said O’Mahony.

“It’s been something I’ve been very open about saying from day one and it’s very pleasing to be able to continue the journey for two more years.”

Flanker O’Mahony, who toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2017, is currently serving a three-match ban in the Six Nations following his red card against Wales on the opening weekend of the tournament.

He has represented Munster on 141 occasions and was appointed captain of his province in 2013 at the age of 24.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “Peter has played a leadership role in Munster from an early age and is one of the senior leaders in the national squad.

“He is a competitor and passionate about playing for both Ireland and Munster.”

