Paul O’Connell added to Ireland coaching ticket

Former Ireland captain Paul O’Connell has joined Andy Farrell’s coaching staff.

O’Connell will work as a forwards coach alongside Simon Easterby, focusing on defence.

41-year-old O’Connell was capped 108 times by Ireland, and has held coaching roles with Munster, Stade Francais and Ireland Under-20s since his retirement in 2015.

On O’Connell’s appointment, Ireland boss Farrell said: “Paul brings a wealth of rugby knowledge with him and as forwards coach he will have responsibility for the forwards including the line-out working alongside John (Fogarty). He will also be another strong voice and leader within the group.

“Simon (Easterby) has a real passion for defence and having developed Ireland’s forward play over the past six years with the additional responsibility for the defence over the past 12 months, he will now be able to focus his energy and rugby intellect on this area of our game.”

Meanwhile O’Connell said: “I am really looking forward to working with Andy and the rest of the coaching group. I worked with Simon as a player and am looking forward to working with him again.

“It’s an exciting young group of players to be involved with and there are talented forwards coming through across the four provinces that will no doubt be pushing for international selection in the coming months and years.”