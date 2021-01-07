Paul O’Connell added to Ireland coaching ticket

Former captain will focus on defence as a forwards coach alongside Simon Easterby

Paul O’Connell, pictured with James Ryan, has joined Ireland’s coaching staff. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Paul O’Connell, pictured with James Ryan, has joined Ireland’s coaching staff. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Former Ireland captain Paul O’Connell has joined Andy Farrell’s coaching staff.

O’Connell will work as a forwards coach alongside Simon Easterby, focusing on defence.

41-year-old O’Connell was capped 108 times by Ireland, and has held coaching roles with Munster, Stade Francais and Ireland Under-20s since his retirement in 2015.

On O’Connell’s appointment, Ireland boss Farrell said: “Paul brings a wealth of rugby knowledge with him and as forwards coach he will have responsibility for the forwards including the line-out working alongside John (Fogarty). He will also be another strong voice and leader within the group.

“Simon (Easterby) has a real passion for defence and having developed Ireland’s forward play over the past six years with the additional responsibility for the defence over the past 12 months, he will now be able to focus his energy and rugby intellect on this area of our game.”

Meanwhile O’Connell said: “I am really looking forward to working with Andy and the rest of the coaching group. I worked with Simon as a player and am looking forward to working with him again.

“It’s an exciting young group of players to be involved with and there are talented forwards coming through across the four provinces that will no doubt be pushing for international selection in the coming months and years.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.