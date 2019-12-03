Paul Dean steps down as Ireland rugby team manager

Former Ireland outhalf worked under Joe Schmidt for the past three seasons

Paul Dean has stepped down as Ireland team manager. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Paul Dean has announced that he has stepped down as Ireland team manager. The former Ireland outhalf worked alongside Joe Schmidt through three Six Nations Championships – including the Grand Slam in 2018 – two summer tours, including the historic Test series win in Australia – and the November Test win over New Zealand in 2018.

“I have enjoyed working with all the team, management, players and administrators at the IRFU for the past three seasons,” said Dean in a statement. “The Grand Slam, the victory in Australia and the home win over New Zealand are obvious stand-out moments, but even when things were not going our way it was a privilege to work alongside this great team of people.

“Over the past few weeks I have concluded that as the team enters another four-year cycle, to France 2023, it is time for me to step away.

“I wish Andy [Farrell] and all the management and players the very best for the years ahead and I thank my family for allowing me the time to work with a great Irish team.”

