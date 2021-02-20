Owen Doyle: World Rugby have a duty to make the sport safer for next generation

Caelan Doris will likely not be alone in suffering issues and more must be done

Owen Doyle

Ireland’s Caelan Doris in action against Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup at the Aviva Stadium on December 5th, 2020. The 22-year-old is not expected to return to the squad for the foreseeable future due to a head injury. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

It’s a rest weekend in the Six Nations, so I thought I’d open a time capsule.

It’s November 1978. Wales are just moments away from a famous victory against the touring All Blacks; the clock is ticking down. Leading by the risky margin of just two points, they have a lineout just outside their 22.

