As is increasingly the norm in World Cup years, a cycle comes to an end today when Joe Schmidt and Warren Gatland oversee their last Six Nations game, and against each other.

As well as longevity, each man has presided over extraordinary success, with Schmidt enjoying a 72 per cent winning ratio with 21 wins, one draw and seven defeats, and Gatland 70 per cent, with 35 wins, a draw and 13 defeats. The one draw was also against each other.