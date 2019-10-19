New Zealand 46 Ireland 14: All Blacks player ratings

Beauden Barrett

He was awarded the man of the match, an award that could equally have gone to Ardie Savea or Aaron Smith. A glorious skill-set - he showcased it to telling effect; a brilliant footballer no matter where he plays. Rating: 9

Sevu Reece

His footwork and pace took him past defenders with ease and Ireland were slightly fortunate that he didn’t get more ball in space; one great penalty turnover at a ruck. Rating: 8

George Bridge dives to score for New Zealand in their heavy win over Ireland. Photograph: Franck Robichon/EPA

Jack Goodhue

His appreciation of space was manifest in a couple of neat grubber kicks in behind the Irish defence and this coupled with a couple of offloads ensured his team kept going forward. Rating: 7

Anton Lienert-Brown

An understated contribution, he acted as a link in attack and offered Ireland nothing down that channel in defence. Rating: 7

George Bridge

In some respects he epitomised the New Zealand performance - calm, focused, assured in everything that he did and while he didn’t get much opportunity in attack he invariably did the right thing on both sides of the ball, the reward a late try. Rating: 8

Richie Mo’unga

He discharged the role as playmaker with polish and poise, putting his team in the right areas of the pitch. His range of passing was good too, as was generally speaking his kicking. Rating: 8

Aaron Smith scored two tries as the All Blacks routed Ireland in Tokyo. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty

Aaron Smith

Brilliant for the 60 minutes that he was on the pitch and his two tries were a fitting reward for the quality of his performance. His vision, passing and speed to the breakdown ensured that his team enjoyed quick, front foot ball. Rating: 9

Joe Moody

Solid in the set piece, he helped his team to secure perfect ball at the breakdown and made his fair share of tackles when Irish players came calling around the fringes. Rating: 7

Codie Taylor

One of New Zealand’s try scorers, he was often loitering in the wider channels as New Zealand kept their width. One lineout picked off but a great support line to take Read’s pass for a try. Rating: 7

Nepo Lualua

He was part of an efficient New Zealand pack but was quiet in terms of his individual contribution; one pass, one tackle but ensured a solid set piece. Rating: 6

Brodie Retallick

He might have only played 30-minutes since his injury during the summer but it didn’t show as he got through a typically huge volume of work. Rating: 7

New Zealand’s players perform the haka before the match. Photograph: Getty Images

Sam Whitelock

His work rate in best exemplified by the number of tackles he made (13), the joint second highest for his team on the day. Carried regularly too in a high quality display. Rating: 8

Ardie Savea

Outstanding in every facet of the game, frequently requiring multiple Ireland tacklers to bring him to the ground and even then he was able to offload possession whe needed. Rating: 9

Sam Cane

New Zealand could afford to take him off at half-time with no material difference on how they fared at breakdown. He brought his usual work rate. Rating: 6

Kieran Read

A very good display from the All Blacks captain, a quality that has been missing a little over the past year or so but reminiscent of his best on the day both in attack and defence. Rating: 8

Kieran Read delivered a captain’s performance against Ireland. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty

Replacements: They didn’t have to do a great deal as the game was won when most of them arrived but Matt Todd and Jordie Barrett did contribute tries. Rating: 7

Coach: Steven Hansen and his coaching team got their gameplan right and his players executed it perfectly on the day. Tactically spot on, identified Irish pressure points and squeezed out errors. Rating: 8