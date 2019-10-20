Michael Cheika to stand down as Australia coach

Former Leinster coach saw his Wallabies exit World Cup after heavy defeat to England

Michael Cheika is to stand down as Australia coach. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

Australia coach Michael Cheika said on Sunday he would not seek reappointment to the post when his contract expires at the end of the year.

The Wallabies were knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals on Saturday when they were beaten 40-16 by England at Oita Stadium.

Cheika had previously said he would step down if Australia did not improve on their run to the final in 2015 in Japan and win the World Cup for a third time.

New Zealander Dave Rennie, the former coach of the Waikato Chiefs and current Glasgow Warriors boss, has been strongly linked with the post in the Australian media.

