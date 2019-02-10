May is the man as freewheeling England trounce France

England player scored a first half hat-trick to make it two wins from two for Jones’s side

Robert Kitson at Twickenham

Jonny May of England touches down to score their second try during the Six Nations win over France. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Jonny May of England touches down to score their second try during the Six Nations win over France. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

England 44 France 8

Few teams have ever enjoyed a faster start to a Six Nations championship than Eddie Jones’s revitalised England are. For the second week in a row there was no stopping Jones’s side as they registered a hugely impressive 44-8 bonus-point victory to set up a potential title eliminator with an unbeaten Wales in Cardiff on Saturday week.

England’s performance, once again, was head and shoulders above anything their other tournament rivals have so far managed, notable for its collective pace, power and relentless intent. Among the chief beneficiaries was Jonny May who scored a hat-trick of tries in the game’s opening 29 minutes, becoming the first England player to achieve the feat against France since Jake Jacob in 1924.

The home team were superior in all departments, kicking cleverly, hitting hard and finding acres of space in behind the French defence. Inside 66 seconds May had his first try on the board, touching down Elliot Daly’s intelligent left-footed grubber, to extend his side’s sequence of scoring a try within three minutes of kick-off to a remarkable five Tests.

There was significantly worse to come, with May touching down twice more in a devastating five-minute burst. The Leicester winger first showed outstanding footwork to outwit Damian Penaud to score in the left corner and then successfully gathered Chris Ashton’s chip ahead to complete his hat-trick.

Penaud did make partial amends with a 35th-minute try set up by Yoann Huget but when Slade dummied his way past the French captain Guilhem Guirado for his side’s bonus-point try just before half-time the outcome was effectively settled with 40 minutes still to play.

While France may have squandered a 16-0 point half-time lead against Wales in Paris, England were never going to surrender a 30-8 interval advantage. A penalty try and a yellow card for Gael Fickou when Chris Ashton was tackled without the ball with the line beckoning merely added to French woe and the last half hour was simply a matter of how much damage England would ultimately inflict.

The final scoreline was England’s record margin of victory against France in Six Nations history. Prop Mako Vunipola departed prematurely with an ankle problem but otherwise England could not be in healthier shape for their tournament-defining visit to Cardiff. – Guardian service

