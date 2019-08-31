Matt Williams: Rediscovering physicality and aggression must be Ireland’s priority
Schmidt’s men have to lay down a serious marker against Wales
Joe Schmidt: Ireland’s coach must get back his own “whoskabomy” and lead his team like he did in November 2018. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Dear reader, I am going to give you some tough love. I know you don’t want to hear this, but you need to hear it.
You should not have been shocked that England have, once again, smacked Irelands collective rugby bums. There is a very strong chance our Welsh cousins will also “redden” our lily white cheeks again in Cardiff this week.