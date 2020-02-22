Matt Williams: Ireland will need to step up on Wales display to prevail at Twickers

On Sunday, when Ireland run out onto what was once known as “Billy Williams’ Cabbage patch,” things will be a bit tricky.

There is an ocean of unknowns about how both England and Ireland will perform. This 80 minutes of rugby will be fascinating because no-one can accurately predict either team’s performance or the outcome.

Prior to kickoff, both camps will know their future opportunities.

If France win in Cardiff, which will be a very big ask for this young French team, then Ireland are on the cusp of an unlikely Grand Slam, as they have the opportunity to defeat France in the last round.

A Welsh victory is more likely, especially as the French set plays deteriorate in the later stages of their matches as their bench players arrive. If this occurs, then England will understand that by defeating Ireland, they will open the championship to either Wales, France, Ireland or themselves.

There is also the testosterone multiplying factor of playing at home. Home advantage is huge in the Six Nations. England last played at home when they demolished Ireland in the World Cup warm-up match. It was a defeat so crushing, that the Irish squad would require therapy to erase it from their minds.

England have had a long nine matches on the road, away from their beloved London fortress. So “Twickers” will smell very sweet in English nostrils.

The English supporters will attempt to inspire their players, by belting out their apocryphal hymn, Jerusalem, written by the poet William Blake. His contemporary, the great William Wordsworth, said of Blake: “There was no doubt that this poor man was mad”.

Jerusalem is originally a poem based on the incredulous supposition that Jesus travelled past Turkey, Greece, Italy, France and Spain to walk barefoot in Halifax.

I am not buying that.

Compared to the Irish rugby anthem that spins the yarn about Michael stealing Trevelyan’s corn, so he was given a complimentary, all expenses paid, one way, seven year trip to Botany Bay, with all the birds flying free as a “gratis” extra. Now it’s still a stretch, but I can dig it.

Meanwhile, back on planet earth . . .

The bulk of this Irish team did come to Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day, 2018 and, in the first half of that Grand Slam-winning match, produce the best 40 minutes of rugby I have witnessed from an Irish team.

Today’s Irish do not view Twickenham as the English Valhalla, that it was in the 1980s and ’90s.

Owen Farrell: was the world’s outstanding outhalf of 2019 but in recent games he has dropped passes, missed kicks and his captaincy has been uninspiring. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

The beautiful contradiction of this match is that we do know both teams have excellence within them, but we don’t know if either team can produce it.

Four games prior to this, England produced one of rugby’s greatest ever performances in defeating New Zealand at the World Cup semi-final. It was an astonishing display.

Defensive line

Since that outstanding performance, quality rugby has deserted the English. South Africa, France and Storm Ciara have all whipped England. While Eddie Jones coaching performance during the RWC was terrifically eccentric and entertaining, his words of recent times have punished his own players.

Owen Farrell, who was the world’s outstanding outhalf of 2019, has dropped passes, missed kicks and his captaincy has been uninspiring.

The Irish are in a different place altogether.

In 2019, Ireland’s attack resembled the running action of Captain Jack Sparrow, in Pirates of the Caribbean. Technically so very wrong and embarrassingly humorous to watch. It was acted out, for the same laughs, episode after episode.

Against a Welsh defence, that is already missing Shaun Edwards, the new Mike Catt-led Irish offence improved markedly. It was good rugby.

However, England’s fast defensive line will not give Ireland the time for three and four passes, as the slower Welsh defence did.

The Irish forwards must produce more fast ruck ball and bend the English defensive line by staying on their feet and driving their legs. With the notable exception of CJ Stander and Tadhg Furlong, the Irish forwards must improve their post-contact metres.

Despite the improved attack at the Aviva, Ireland missed several scoring opportunities in the first half. If they repeat that lack of precision in England’s 22, there will be a lot of pain for anyone wearing green.

Ireland will also have to deal with the return of their giant nemesis, Manu Tuilagi. Last year his direct powerful running tormented Irish defenders.

The absence of the “Tongan Torpedoes” Billy and Mako Vunipola is a huge blow for England, but Maro Itoje, Sam Underhill, Jonny May and Tom Curry will be in white and they are quality.

So what can we decipher from this riddle of quality players, new coaching approaches and eccentric form?

One thing is certain, as Gene Tunney the former world heavyweight boxing champion famously said: “Champions get up when they can’t”.

These two historical adversaries have game-changing champion players littered across their selections. High-quality players with indifferent form, in an exceptionally high-stakes match. A championship opportunity for the winner and the dust of heartbreak for the defeated.

All intoxicatingly mixed together with that deep multi-generational rivalry, that is unique to the Irish when they face the red rose.

This Twickenham encounter has the potential to be a belter.

For Ireland to win they will need a significant improvement from their performance against Wales. Winning away is never easy and tomorrow will be no exception.