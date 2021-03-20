Matt Williams: England beast is driven by a hunger for rugby’s ultimate prize

Eddie Jones’s obsession with winning the World Cup puts his team into a different class

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Matt Williams

England head coach Eddie Jones watches his players warm up before the Six Nations match between England and France in Twickenham on Saturday March 13th. Photograph: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

On Saturday, Ireland once again do battle with the beast.

This particular beast is highly dangerous, powerful, skilled, motivated, intelligent and can fight in several modes. It wears a white shirt with a red rose on its chest and rides a low-swinging chariot.

