Matt Williams: Chris Farrell needs to be a stinky Roquefort to Bundee Aki’s silky Shiraz
Outside centre is one of the toughest positions so Ireland need a smooth combination
Chris Farrell has the toughest assignment of any player at the Aviva, the championship will ride on his performance.Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
When I arrived to my first club training as a player with Swansea Athletic, in the mid 1980s, I was dumbfounded that the centres were named left and right, not inside and outside. The system was, on the left side of the field, the left centre was at inside centre and on the right side of the field, the same left centre was at outside centre.