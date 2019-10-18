Matt Williams: All Blacks are about to blow Ireland’s house down
Schmidt’s side are blunt in attack but New Zealand could fall foul of new tackle laws
Ardie Savea, Sonny Bill Williams and George Bridge train ahead of Saturday’s clash with Ireland. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale is tackled by Samoa’s Seilala Lam - for which the hooker was shown a yellow card. Photograph Michael Steele/Getty
Beauden Barrett’s switch to fullback has offered the All Blacks another point of attack. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty
President John F Kennedy famously said “the time to fix the roof is when the sun is shining.” In other words, when you know an approaching event will test you, get prepared well beforehand.
In June 2018, the Australian sunshine was beaming down on Irish rugby. That three-Test tour was the time when Ireland should have fixed their roof.