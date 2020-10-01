Manu Tuilagi out for six months with a torn achilles
England centre will miss entire Autumn Nations Cup and Six Nations campaigns
Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out for six months with an achilles injury. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty
England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out for six months by a torn Achilles.
Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond has revealed that Tuilagi will undergo surgery next week.
“Manu will be a loss to England and Sale,” Diamond said.
The injury means Tuilagi will miss England’s entire Autumn Nations Cup and Six Nations campaigns.
