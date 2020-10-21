Lions to play Japan on home soil before tour to South Africa

Warren Gatland’s side will play Brave Blossoms at Murrayfield on June 26th 2021

Warren Gatland’s Lions will play Japan on home soil before departing for South Africa. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Warren Gatland’s Lions will play Japan on home soil before departing for South Africa. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

The British and Irish Lions said on Wednesday they will host Japan in Edinburgh next June ahead of their tour of South Africa.

The Lions, who traditionally tour Australia, New Zealand or South Africa every four years, will be playing Japan for the first time, with the match to be held at Murrayfield on June 26th.

It will mark just the third time the Lions have played on home soil following games in Cardiff against Argentina in 2005 and a Rest of the World XV in 1986.

“We saw Japan play some excellent rugby during the World Cup and they will come to Edinburgh fully-motivated to win,” Lions head coach Warren Gatland said.

“They are a talented side who play high-tempo rugby, so it’ll be a good challenge for us ahead of the Tour, and a chance for the match day squad to put their hands up for Test selection.”

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the players.

Lions’ Managing Director Ben Calveley said it would be a unique experience for home fans, too.

“A Lions Test is one of the most iconic events in world sport but a huge number of fans from the Home Nations never get the chance to see one live,” Calveley said.

“It will be an, ‘I was there’ moment, against an entertaining and highly-respected opposition.”

The Lions play South Africa in three Tests in July-August.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.