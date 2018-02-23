Liam Toland: Wales are greatest threat to Grand Slam ambitions
Andrew Porter faces baptism of fire against Dragons as scrums could prove crucial
Ireland’s Andrew Porter training at Carton House. Wales will be planning an all-out attack on the talented young tighthead. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
The moment Tadgh Furlong’s hamstring pulled up against Italy the Welsh scrum doctor, Robin McBryde, started planning an all-out attack on the Wexford man’s replacement. Although Andrew Porter’s selection is deserved, Welsh plans are now full steam ahead. Stephen Archer or John Ryan may have had more tighthead knowledge for this battle as Wales tighthead Samson Lee will likely abandon Cian Healy so loosehead Rob Evans and hooker Ken Owens can target Porter.