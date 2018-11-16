Liam Toland: Tight play is the key to foiling All Blacks
Ireland will need to have learned quickly from mistakes in Argentina game
Devin Toner: he starts against New Zealand, not because he’s the best in the air but because of the wisdom he brings to lineout management. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Anger is an unreliable guide to action; it is not informed by wisdom. What ratio of anger over wisdom do Ireland need to call upon this weekend?
The last time the All Blacks visited Dublin, they were seething after suffering defeat in Chicago and the actions of at least one New Zealand player could have resulted in a visit from An Garda Síochána.