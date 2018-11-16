Liam Toland: Tight play is the key to foiling All Blacks

Ireland will need to have learned quickly from mistakes in Argentina game

Liam Toland

Devin Toner: he starts against New Zealand, not because he’s the best in the air but because of the wisdom he brings to lineout management. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Devin Toner: he starts against New Zealand, not because he’s the best in the air but because of the wisdom he brings to lineout management. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Anger is an unreliable guide to action; it is not informed by wisdom. What ratio of anger over wisdom do Ireland need to call upon this weekend?

The last time the All Blacks visited Dublin, they were seething after suffering defeat in Chicago and the actions of at least one New Zealand player could have resulted in a visit from An Garda Síochána.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.