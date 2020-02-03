I won’t lie. I went to the Aviva stadium on Saturday for one reason only: to watch Caelan Doris for 80 minutes.

Could his arrival open up the 70 metres of the pitch by mimicking what the All Blacks achieved with Kieran Read in combating the northern hemisphere blitz defence? By playing wider out, Read (and Doris) consistently opened up a blind side. And, with less defensive numbers, this would be impossible to blitz, allowing Jordan Larmour to flourish.