Liam Toland: Japan gave Ireland a lesson in how to value the ball

Host nation never looked back after forcing scrum penalty just before half-time

Liam Toland

Japan’s pack get ready to scrum down against Ireland during the Rugby World Pool A game against Ireland at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on Saturday. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Japan’s pack get ready to scrum down against Ireland during the Rugby World Pool A game against Ireland at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on Saturday. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

How to frame one of the most amazing games of rugby I’ve ever seen; in defeat?

Maybe by taking Friday’s ‘rewards’ and overlaying it on Japan. I had been referring to rewards from referees but today I wonder about playing styles rewards. I’ll base this on scrum, lineout, general play, defence and finally the opposition.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.