Liam Toland: Irish diamond comes up trumps against All Blacks

Cornerstone of Ireland’s tactics produced lots of options and game’s defining moment

Liam Toland

Jacob Stockdale scores Ireland’s crucial try against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Diamonds are forever – at least the three-man triangle with Tadhg Furlong receiving and Johnny Sexton completing the diamond in behind.

Anger is an unreliable guide to action as it is not informed by wisdom. Once the physicality washed away the wisdom on display in the Aviva was a wonder to behold. In many ways, the Irish set-up is simple.

