Liam Toland: Ireland’s hard work in French trenches paid off
Schmidt’s side displayed discipline in painstakingly plotting a win from a certain defeat
Were those 41 phases a window into the world of Irish rugby – being sucked deep down in the French trenches where, but for terrible French discipline, we may never have been extricated? Or was it the flowing exchanges in the opening quarter when Ireland went wide with a series of ambitious, aggressive plays, and where Jacob Stockdale’s first touch was an entry off his left wing way out on the right tram tracks? His first pass was to his right winger Keith Earls.