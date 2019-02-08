Has last Saturday’s performance addressed those whose capabilities and limitations we have yet to become acquainted with?

Pendulums swing on little things but brilliant coaches and players are required to spot the little things. One such little thing was the “forward pass” or, indeed, the subsequent kick leading to Henry Slade’s first try, but rewind the video five seconds to that scrum, not a little thing, that requires deep attention. Is it a capability or a limitation? Only a quality opposition scrum can answer.