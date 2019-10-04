Liam Toland: Ireland are being pulled into dogfights and not managing a way out
Without Sexton on the pitch, no one seems capable of dictating Ireland’s game plan
Ireland hooker Sean Cronin is tackled by Russia scrumhalf Dmitry Perov during the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash at the Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty
How to frame Ireland’s bonus point win? Yes, a bonus point is what we had hoped for, a result which would lead to a happy camp. But for so much of the second half there were precious few smiles as frustrations grew.
Why does it look like hard work with Ireland struggling to adapt and conquer beyond the first quarter?