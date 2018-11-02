Liam Toland: Good players know when to deviate from the plan
'Far too many teams, especially schools, are rooted in pre-ordained ‘professional’ plans'
David Kilcoyne: there’s now a subtlety and awareness to his ball carrying that hasn’t been there in previous campaigns. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
The greatest sound you will ever hear is the sound of your own name. I heard mine this week so here I am! Forty two Irish players heard theirs last week; some head off to Chicago, others wait their turn but with a baker’s dozen tests left till RWC ’19 the sound of your name carries huge significance this autumn.
This hasn’t just started last week; competition in provincial squad team announcements is driving standards.