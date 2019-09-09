Liam Toland: Determined Ireland looking more like their best
Key to James Ryan’s performance was taking full responsibility as main lineout target
Ireland’s Rory Best against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on September 7th. Photograph:Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Last Saturday’s story centres on lineout management and spatial awareness feeding into the question – where are Ireland on their World Cup preparation cycle?
Two weeks ago I urged calm after Twickenham’s perfect storm. England’s power and continuity, matched by their accuracy and lineout, ran amok.