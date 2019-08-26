Liam Toland: Dark trenches are no place for green jerseys
Rucking game is already rumbled while the lineout malfunction added to Ireland’s woes
England’s lock Maro Itoje wins the ball at the lineout during the victory over Ireland at Twickenham. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
When Joe Schmidt makes the next cut for Japan bar Cian Healy and Rob Kearney no one starting last Saturday is safe, especially the leadership.
However, one must frame last Saturday as firstly, crucially needed preparation and secondly ask: was this a team malfunction impacting the individual or vice versa?