Liam Toland: Clinical Ireland do their job with distinction

Scotland were firstly not allowed to play but also, worryingly for them, failed to perform

Liam Toland

Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale makes a break during the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Scotland at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty

Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale makes a break during the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Scotland at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty

For me, Gregor Townsend’s pre-match interview was fascinating. When the Scottish coach was asked what he said to his team before leaving them on the pitch, he responded: “Deliver your best performance”.

No, no, no, no not your best? Ireland didn’t win their opening Rugby World Cup by doing their best, but by doing their job – the difference in elite sport.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.