Liam Toland: Clinical Ireland do their job with distinction
Scotland were firstly not allowed to play but also, worryingly for them, failed to perform
Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale makes a break during the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Scotland at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty
For me, Gregor Townsend’s pre-match interview was fascinating. When the Scottish coach was asked what he said to his team before leaving them on the pitch, he responded: “Deliver your best performance”.
No, no, no, no not your best? Ireland didn’t win their opening Rugby World Cup by doing their best, but by doing their job – the difference in elite sport.