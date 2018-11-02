Liam Toland: Ability to improvise an essential asset for Ireland

There are times to deviate from the plan and good players instinctively know when to

Liam Toland

David Kilcoyne: there’s now a subtlety and awareness to his ball carrying that hasn’t been there in previous campaigns. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

David Kilcoyne: there’s now a subtlety and awareness to his ball carrying that hasn’t been there in previous campaigns. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The greatest sound you will ever hear is the sound of your own name. I heard mine this week so here I am! Forty two Irish players heard theirs last week; some head off to Chicago, others wait their turn but with a baker’s dozen tests left till RWC ’19 the sound of your name carries huge significance this autumn.

This hasn’t just started last week; competition in provincial squad team announcements is driving standards.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.