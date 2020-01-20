Leinster supply 20 players for Ireland under-20 squad

Ulster academy backrow David McCann will captain the Ireland under-20 team going in search of back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams.

Noel McNamara’s squad will get their campaign underway against Scotland in Cork on Friday January 31st with what is a Leinster-heavy selection.

In total, Leinster supply 20 players to the squad, with seven from Ulster, five from Munster, four from Connacht and one from the exiles programme.

There are seven survivors from last year when they won a Grand Slam and finished eighth in the World Championship with captain McCann and vice-captain Thomas Clarkson being joined by Brian Deeny, John McKee, Charlie Ward, Thomas Ahern and Max O’Reilly.

The likes of hooker Scott Buckley, winger Aaron Sexton and back rower Ciaran Booth were all not considered for selection due to injury.

Ireland Under-20 2020 Six Nations Squad

Forwards (20): Charlie Ward (Tullow RFC / Clontarf FC / Leinster), Marcus Hannan (Clane RFC / Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster), Harry Noonan (Greystones RFC / Old Wesley RFC / Leinster), Tom Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster), John McKee (Campbell College / Old Belvedere / Leinster), Bobby Sheehan (Clongowes Wood College / UCD RFC / Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster), Ryan McMahon (Clongowes Wood College / Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster), Brian Deeny (Wexford Wanderers / Clontarf FC / Leinster), Eoin O’Connor (Waterpark RFC / Young Munster RFC / Munster), Thomas Ahern (Waterpark RFC / Shannon RFC / Munster), Joe McCarthy (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster), Alex Soroka (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Newbridge College / UCD RFC / Leinster), Cian Hurley (CBC Cork / Garryowen FC / Munster), Sean O’Brien (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster), Mark Hernan (St Michael’s College / Lansdowne FC / Leinster), Anthony Ryan (Clongowes Wood College / Dublin University FC / Leinster), David McCann (RBAI / Banbridge RFC / Ulster), Joshua Dunne (Denstone College / Galwegians RFC / Connacht).

Backs (17): Lewis Finlay (Down High School / Malone RFC / Ulster), Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray / Clontarf FC / Leinster), Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School / Queens RFC / Ulster), Jack Crowley (Bandon RFC / Cork Constitution FC / Munster), Cathal Forde (Coláiste Iognáid / Corinthians RFC / Connacht), Tim Corkery (Kilkenny RFC / Lansdowne FC / Leinster), Andrew Smith (St Michael’s College / Clontarf FC / Leinster), Niall Comerford (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster), Ethan McIlroy (Methody College / Queens RFC / Ulster), Diarmuid Kilgallen (Cistercian College Roscrea / Galwegians RFC / Connacht), Hayden Hyde (Cranleigh School / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster), Ben Moxham (Ballymena RFC / Ballymena RFC / Ulster), Harry O’Riordan (CBC Cork / UCC RFC / Munster), Luis Faria (Newpark Comprehensive / Dublin University FC / Leinster), Dan Kelly (Kirkham Grammar / Loughborogh University / IQ Rugby), Oran McNulty (Millfield School / Corinthians RFC / Connacht), Max O’Reilly (St Gerard’s / Dublin University FC / Leinster).