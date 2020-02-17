Leaving Cert prep forces Beibhinn Parsons out of rest of Six Nations

The 18-year-old has lit up the opening two round with wonder tries in Irish wins

Ireland’s Beibhinn Parsons celebrates scoring the opening try during the Women’s Six Nations clash against Wales. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

After scoring impressive tries in both of Ireland’s opening Women’s Six Nations wins, Beibhinn Parsons will be unavailable for the rest of the tournament due to preparations for her upcoming Leaving Cert.

The 18-year-old Ballinasloe native was the standout performer after she ran the length of the pitch against Scotland and then followed it up with a mazy run through the Welsh defence just over a week ago.

“It’s been a couple of big weeks for Beibhinn, but we spoke to her and came up with a plan at the start,” Ireland head coach Griggs said.

“Her studies are very important so we’ll be giving her the time off and she’ll concentrate on her Leaving Cert and come back to us in the summer.”

Ireland face into their first away match of the campaign this Sunday when they face England at 12.45pm in Doncaster and they will be without Parons but Katie Fitzhenry is included in the squad after returning from the Sevens World Series in Sydney.

Ireland Women’s Squad to face England

Backs: Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster), Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster), Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster)

Forwards: Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster), Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)

