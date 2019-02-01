Katy Daley-Mclean inspires England to big win over Ireland

Outhalf in top form as Red Roses score seven tries at Donnybrook

Daire Walsh

England’s Jess Breach is tackled by Ireland’s Megan Williams during the Women’s Six Nations match at Donnybrook. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

England’s Jess Breach is tackled by Ireland’s Megan Williams during the Women’s Six Nations match at Donnybrook. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

Ireland 7 England 51

In front of a record home crowd of 4,637 at Donnybrook, Ireland began their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a heavy defeat to a ruthless England.

With outhalf Katy Daley-Mclean in sparkling form throughout, they convincingly overcame the challenge posed by Adam Griggs’s charges.

Rank outsiders heading into the contest, the initial signs from Ireland were encouraging. Nicole Fowley’s smart kicking game placed England under pressure in the early exchanges and a powerful Michelle Claffey carry almost produced a deadlock-breaking score.

However, after fullback Sarah McKenna picked her out in space on the right flank, Harlequins winger Jess Breach glided home for a fifth-minute try.

Despite Daley-Mclean’s wayward conversion, it was beginning to look decidedly ominous. While the hosts maintained a threat in possession – Claffey continued to impress alongside Sene Naoupu – Simon Middleton’s visitors gradually asserted their authority in south Dublin.

At the end of an extended spell inside the Irish ‘22’, Daley-Mclean slotted a routine penalty between the posts. One of two centurions in the team – number eight Sarah Hunter being the other – the Loughborough Lightning playmaker played an instrumental role in England’s second try on 29 minutes.

She executed a neat grubber kick towards the right corner, where Sarah McKenna beat the retreating Ailsa Hughes to dot down. Breach looked set to increase the England cushion off a subsequent move, but a superb covering tackle by towering secondrow Aoife McDermott ensured the interval gap remained at 13 points.

Already well in control, the Red Roses wrapped up a bonus point within six minutes of the resumption.

Tighthead prop Sarah Bern crossed inside the opening 60 seconds of the restart before Lark Davies grounded at the back of a powerful lineout maul. Daley-Mclean bolstered her personal tally with a brace of conversions and subsequently added a try to open up a 34-point advantage.

Having struggled to curb Hunter’s growing influence in the scrum, Ireland finally turned the tables on the England pack just past the hour mark. Following a series of drives towards the whitewash, South African referee Aimee Barrett-Theron awarded a penalty try to the home team.

Yet, determined to have the final word, England responded with three unanswered tries in the final quarter. Showcasing the strength in depth they have at their disposal, replacements Zoe Harrison, Emily Scott and Bryony Cleall all touched down to round off a resounding reversal for Ireland.

SCORERS – Ireland: Penalty try. England: K Daley-Mclean try, pen, 4 cons, J Breach, S McKenna, S Bern, L Davies, Z Harrison, E Scott, B Cleall try each.

IRELAND: L Delany; E Considine, S Naoupu, M Claffey, M Williams; N Fowley, A Hughes; L Feely, L Lyons, F Reidy; A McDermott, N Fryday; J Short, C Molloy, C Griffin.

Replacements: E Hooban for Reidy (50 mins); E Murphy for Fowley, A Caplice for Short (both 54); A Miller for Delany, C McLaughlin for Griffin (both 63); K Dane for Hughes, L Djougang for Feely, AM O’Hora for Lyons (all 72).

ENGLAND: S McKenna; J Breach, E Scarratt, T Heard, K Smith; K Daley-Mclean, L Riley; H Botterman, L Davies, S Bern; C O’Donnell, P Cleall; S Beckett, M Packer, S Hunter.

Replacements: A Cokayne for Packer (34 mins); S Brown for Bern, P Burnfield for P Cleall (both 48); Z Harrison for Scarratt (58); E Scott for Smith, N Hunt for Riley (both 63); R Galligan for Hunter (68).

Referee: A Barrett-Theron (RSA).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.