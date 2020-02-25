Josh Adams ruled out of Wales’ remaining Six Nations matches

The winger suffered an ankle injury during his team’s loss to France last weekend

Josh Adams of Wales holds his ankle after being tackled during the Six Nations match against France. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wing Josh Adams has been ruled out of Wales’ remaining Guinness Six Nations games against England and Scotland.

Adams, who has scored 10 tries in his last 10 Tests, suffered an ankle injury during Wales’ 27-23 loss to France on Saturday.

And the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed he will miss the remainder of the tournament, adding that he is due to have surgery this week and “could return in 12 weeks for the latter stages of the Guinness Pro14.”

The WRU said in a statement: “Josh Adams will play no further part in Wales’ 2020 Guinness Six Nations campaign following an ankle injury sustained in the match against France.

“He is due to have surgery this week and it is envisaged that he could return in 12 weeks for the latter stages of the Guinness Pro14.

“No-one has been added to the squad.”

It is a huge blow to new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, given Adams’ sustained excellence that also saw him finish the World Cup earlier this season as tournament top try-scorer.

He has claimed 14 touchdowns in his 24-cap Test career and been unquestionably Wales’ most potent attacking weapon during the last year.

Adams’ fellow wing George North also went off in the France game, his departure following an aerial collision with Les Bleus’ Gael Fickou.

North then failed a head injury assessment, and he is now set to follow graduated return-to-play protocols.

