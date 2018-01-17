Jordan Larmour named in 36-man Ireland squad for Six Nations

Joe Schmidt has named Leinster back Jordan Larmour in a 36-strong preliminary squad for the opening two Six Nations matches.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed some standout performances during a breakthrough season with Leinster and he made his first start in the Champions Cup win over Glasgow last weekend.

Joey Carbery is named in the squad as he completes his return from an arm injury suffered in the November international against Fiji, while Fergus McFadden and Rory Scannell return to the squad.

There’s a recall for Leinster hooker Seán Cronin, while Quinn Roux gets the nod ahead of Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell for one of the lock spots. Jordi Murphy, who was called into the squad for November series, is named alongside his Leinster team-mate Josh van der Flier.

Ulster scrumhalf John Cooney misses out despite a number of eye-catching performances, with Schimdt naming Conor Murray, Kieran Marmion and Luke McGrath in the squad.

Speaking about the selection, Schmidt, said: “It’s been great to witness some quality performances from provincial teams over the last seven weeks of European and derby matches, with a number of players performing well.

“There were some very tight decisions but it’s great to see some competitive depth in a number of positions.”

Ireland take on France in Paris in their opening fixture on Saturday February 3rd before hosting Italy at the Aviva Stadium as Conor O’Shea makes his first visit to Dublin as Italian head coach a week later.

FORWARDS (20)

Rory Best (Ulster) (capt) 106 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster) 5 caps

Seán Cronin (Leinster)<TB>56 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 11 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 19 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 73 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 34 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 3 cap

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 22 caps

Dan Leavy (Leinster) 4 caps

Jack McGrath (Leinster) 42 caps

Jordi Murphy (Leinster) 18 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 42 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 3 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht) 3 caps

James Ryan (Leinster) 4 caps

John Ryan (Munster) 11 caps

CJ Stander (Munster) 18 caps

Devin Toner (Leinster) 53 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 9 caps

BACKS (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Leinster) 6 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster) 6 caps

Keith Earls (Munster) 62 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster) 2 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 31 caps

Rob Kearney (Leinster) 78 caps

Ian Keatley (Munster) 7 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

Kieran Marmion (Connacht) 18 caps

Fergus McFadden (Leinster) 32 caps

Luke McGrath (Leinster) 6 caps

Conor Murray (Munster) 59 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 68 caps

Rory Scannell (Munster) 3 caps

Jacob Stockdale(Ulster) 4 caps