Jordan Larmour named in 36-man Ireland squad for Six Nations
Seán Cronin and Fergus McFadden earn recalls to Joe Schmidt’s extended selection
Jordan Larmour has been named in a 36-man Ireland squad for the Six nations. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Joe Schmidt has named Leinster back Jordan Larmour in a 36-strong preliminary squad for the opening two Six Nations matches.
The 20-year-old has enjoyed some standout performances during a breakthrough season with Leinster and he made his first start in the Champions Cup win over Glasgow last weekend.
Joey Carbery is named in the squad as he completes his return from an arm injury suffered in the November international against Fiji, while Fergus McFadden and Rory Scannell return to the squad.
There’s a recall for Leinster hooker Seán Cronin, while Quinn Roux gets the nod ahead of Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell for one of the lock spots. Jordi Murphy, who was called into the squad for November series, is named alongside his Leinster team-mate Josh van der Flier.
Ulster scrumhalf John Cooney misses out despite a number of eye-catching performances, with Schimdt naming Conor Murray, Kieran Marmion and Luke McGrath in the squad.
Speaking about the selection, Schmidt, said: “It’s been great to witness some quality performances from provincial teams over the last seven weeks of European and derby matches, with a number of players performing well.
“There were some very tight decisions but it’s great to see some competitive depth in a number of positions.”
Ireland take on France in Paris in their opening fixture on Saturday February 3rd before hosting Italy at the Aviva Stadium as Conor O’Shea makes his first visit to Dublin as Italian head coach a week later.
FORWARDS (20)
Rory Best (Ulster) (capt) 106 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster) 5 caps
Seán Cronin (Leinster)<TB>56 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 11 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 19 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 73 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster) 34 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster) 3 cap
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 22 caps
Dan Leavy (Leinster) 4 caps
Jack McGrath (Leinster) 42 caps
Jordi Murphy (Leinster) 18 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 42 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 3 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht) 3 caps
James Ryan (Leinster) 4 caps
John Ryan (Munster) 11 caps
CJ Stander (Munster) 18 caps
Devin Toner (Leinster) 53 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 9 caps
BACKS (16)
Bundee Aki (Connacht) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Leinster) 6 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster) 6 caps
Keith Earls (Munster) 62 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster) 2 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 31 caps
Rob Kearney (Leinster) 78 caps
Ian Keatley (Munster) 7 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster)
Kieran Marmion (Connacht) 18 caps
Fergus McFadden (Leinster) 32 caps
Luke McGrath (Leinster) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Munster) 59 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 68 caps
Rory Scannell (Munster) 3 caps
Jacob Stockdale(Ulster) 4 caps