Johnny Sexton confirmed as new Ireland captain for Six Nations

Johnny Sexton has been named as the new Ireland captain for the upcoming Six Nations, taking over from the retired Rory Best.

New Ireland coach Andy Farrell confirmed the much-anticipated decision as he unveiled a 35-man squad for the competition that includes five uncapped players in Ulster outhalf Billy Burns and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole and the Leinster forward trio of Max Deegan, Caelan Doris and Ronan Kelleher.

“We have appointed Johnny as captain for the Six Nations Championship, you can see what it means to him and the enthusiasm he will bring to the role,” said Farrell. “He has been developing as a leader for a number of years with Ireland, Leinster and the Lions and he will be a positive voice for the group.”

The coaching group have also named four development players, with Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune, Leinster outhalf Harry Byrne, Ross Byrne’s younger brother, and Leinster forwards Ryan Baird and Will Connors joining the squad at the warm weather camp in Portugal and in the lead up to the opening game against Scotland on February 1st.

Leinster backrow Caelan is one of five uncapped players in Andy Farrell’s 35-strong squad for the Six Nations. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Farrell added: “At the get-together in December we challenged the players to put their hands up for selection and the coaches are really pleased with the performances in recent weeks.

“As we progress through the Championship we will look to select sides that we believe are best suited to the task at the weekend.

“We will keep a close eye on the provincial performances in the Pro 14 not just for the players in the squad that will transition back for game minutes but also for those players that were part of the wider selection discussions over the past few weeks.

“The provinces are doing a great job in developing young talent and we feel there is an opportunity in the national set-up to support that work and get a better insight into some young players that have put in strong performances for their provinces.

“Ryan, Will, Harry and Robert will be the first ones to join the squad in this development role.”

Ireland 2020 Guinness Six Nations squad

Forwards (19):

Max Deegan (Leinster, uncapped)

Caelan Doris (Leinster, uncapped)

Ultan Dillane (Connacht, 14 caps)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, 41 caps)

Cian Healy (Leinster, 95 caps)

Dave Heffernan (Connacht, 1 cap)

Iain Henderson (Ulster, 53 caps)

Rob Herring (Ulster, 8 caps)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster,0 caps)

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster, 36 caps)

Jack McGrath (Leinster, 56 caps)

Jack O’Donoghue (Munster, 2 caps)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster, 64 caps)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster, uncapped)

Andrew Porter (Leinster, 23 caps)

James Ryan (Leinster, 23 caps)

CJ Stander (Munster, 38 caps)

Devin Toner (Leinster, 67 caps)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster, 23 caps)

Backs (16):

Will Addison (Ulster, 4 caps)

Bundee Aki (Connacht, 23 caps)

Billy Burns (Ulster, 0 caps)

Ross Byrne (Leinster, 3 caps)

Andrew Conway (Munster, 18 caps)

John Cooney (Ulster, 8 caps)

Keith Earls (Munster, 82 caps)

Chris Farrell (Munster, 9 caps)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster, 40 caps)

Dave Kearney (Leinster, 19 caps)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster, 21 caps)

Luke McGrath (Leinster, 19 caps)

Conor Murray (Munster, 78 caps)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster, 28 caps)

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster, capt, 88 caps)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster, 25 caps)

Development Players:

Ryan Baird (Leinster)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

Harry Byrne (Leinster)

Will Connors (Leinster).