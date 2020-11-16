Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw out of Ireland’s clash with England

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of next weekend’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with England following a scan on a hamstring injury.

Outhalf Sexton limped off in the first half of Friday’s 32-9 win over Wales.

Centre Robbie Henshaw, who sustained an abductor strain against Wayne Pivac’s side, will also be unavailable on Saturday at Twickenham.

“Johnny Sexton has had a scan on the hamstring that forced his removal from the game on Friday night and has been ruled out of this week’s fixture against England,” read a statement on the IRFU website.

“Robbie Henshaw picked up an abductor strain and is also ruled out of this week’s game.”

Head coach Andy Farrell has a potential selection headache for the number 10 jersey going into the game against Eddie Jones’ men as, in addition to Sexton’s absence, understudy Billy Burns is undergoing a head injury assessment.

Scrumhalf Conor Murray finished Friday’s game at outhalf after the enforced withdrawals of Sexton and Burns.

Lock Iain Henderson has returned to training after being absent due to an unspecified medical issue, while back Jacob Stockdale will continue rehab on his calf problem with a view to resuming training later in the week.