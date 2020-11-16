Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw out of Ireland’s clash with England

Ireland captain limped off in first half of win over Wales with a hamstring injury

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton goes off injured and is replaced by Billy Burns during the Nations Cup win over Wales. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton goes off injured and is replaced by Billy Burns during the Nations Cup win over Wales. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of next weekend’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with England following a scan on a hamstring injury.

Outhalf Sexton limped off in the first half of Friday’s 32-9 win over Wales.

Centre Robbie Henshaw, who sustained an abductor strain against Wayne Pivac’s side, will also be unavailable on Saturday at Twickenham.

“Johnny Sexton has had a scan on the hamstring that forced his removal from the game on Friday night and has been ruled out of this week’s fixture against England,” read a statement on the IRFU website.

“Robbie Henshaw picked up an abductor strain and is also ruled out of this week’s game.”

Head coach Andy Farrell has a potential selection headache for the number 10 jersey going into the game against Eddie Jones’ men as, in addition to Sexton’s absence, understudy Billy Burns is undergoing a head injury assessment.

Scrumhalf Conor Murray finished Friday’s game at outhalf after the enforced withdrawals of Sexton and Burns.

Lock Iain Henderson has returned to training after being absent due to an unspecified medical issue, while back Jacob Stockdale will continue rehab on his calf problem with a view to resuming training later in the week.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.