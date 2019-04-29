John Fogarty to join IRFU as national academy forwards coach

Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty is to join the IRFU as national academy forwards coach from July 1st 2019.

The former Munster, Connacht and Leinster hooker will then assume the role of national scrum coach after this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

According to a statement released by Leinster on Monday morning, Fogarty’s new role will see him tasked with, “working across all four provinces to further develop the alignment and deliver a technical program for both scrum and lineout for coaches and players in the elite player pathway, which has been so critical to date of the growing success in the development of young Irish tight forwards.

“He will play a key role in the development of forward coaches within the elite pathway and deliver technical clinics to the Academies, National Age Grade Squads and players in the National Talent Squad (NTS).”

Ahead of his switch, Fogarty - who took the role of Leinster scrum coach in June 2015 - said: “I’ve enjoyed my time in Leinster Rugby. Working with some of the players from a young age and seeing them grow into senior players with Leinster and for some, with Ireland, has been brilliant.

“To get the chance to now develop that further with all four academies and to work with Andy Farrell and the rest of the Ireland set up is something that I’m very much looking forward to.

“I wouldn’t have had this chance though if Leinster Rugby and Leo Cullen hadn’t given me the opportunity to work with the Leinster senior team. I am very grateful for that opportunity. I’ll miss what we have built here at Leinster but I am equally excited by what lies ahead.”

On Fogarty’s departure, Leinster head coach Cullen said: “John has made a significant contribution to Leinster Rugby during his time with the province. His legacy in developing some of the leading forwards in the country should be clear for all to see but John has also brought real personality to his role.”

Meanwhile David Nucifora, IRFU performance director, said: “John has illustrated a keen insight into the technical aspects of forward play and this new role will enable him to drive alignment, innovation and development across the coaching and player pathway.

“His scrum expertise and knowledge of the players within the system makes John a terrific choice for the national team role from 2020. His progression through the IRFU coaching pathway to this position as an indigenous Irish coach is also very pleasing.”