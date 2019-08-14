John Cooney cut from Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad
Finlay Bealham and Mike Haley also miss out as team depart for training camp in Portugal
John Cooney has been cut from Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
John Cooney is out of Ireland’s squad for the Rugby World Cup, with Joe Schmidt cutting another three players on Wednesday.
Ulster scrumhalf Cooney’s departure leaves three number nines in the reckoning for Japan - Conor Murray, Kieran Marmion and Luke McGrath.
Schmidt’s party has now been reduced to 40 members - 22 forwards, 18 backs - with prop Finlay Bealham and fullback Mike Haley also out of the squad.
Meanwhile the IRFU have confirmed the news Joey Carbery will be out for up to six weeks after he injured his ankle during the opening summer warm-up against Italy in Dublin.
There were also concerns over Devin Toner and Rob Herring following the 26-16 win over the Azzurri at the Aviva, but they have recovered from ankle and back problems respectively.
Ireland’s next fixture before they depart for Japan is against England at Twickenham on Saturday August 24th.
The team head to Portugal for a warm weather training camp on Wednesday.
Ireland Squad (Warm Weather Training Camp, Portugal 2019)
Forwards (22)
Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 117 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 6 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 14 caps
Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 33 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 89 caps
Iain Henderson (Queen’s University/Ulster) 45 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 8 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 29 caps
Jean Kleyn (Munster) 1 cap
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 55 caps
Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 28 caps
Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 13 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 57 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps
Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 22 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 19 caps
Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 15 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 31 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 65 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps
Backs (18)
Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 3 caps
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 17 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 19 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 13 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 77 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 6 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 18 caps
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 90 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 14 caps
Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 11 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 72 caps
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 21 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 83 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 19 caps