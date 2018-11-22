Joe Schmidt will announce future plans early next week

‘I’ve beaten myself up enough over this decision. I’m probably going to be the most pleased of anyone when it’s finally made’

Gerry Thornley at Carton House

Joe Schmidt speaking at Carton House on Thursday. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Joe Schmidt speaking at Carton House on Thursday. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Joe Schmidt has confirmed that he will make a decision regarding his future beyond the next World Cup by early next week and in doing so gave the strongest indication yet that he will signal his intention to end his tenure in just under a year’s time.

The Ireland head coach’s contract with the IRFU expires at the end of next year’s World Cup in Japan, and having deliberated the matter at length with his family will stay true to his word that he would make a decision at the conclusion of the autumn internationals.

That said, Schmidt maintained: “It’s a decision that will probably not be finalised until Sunday.”

Speaking at Carton House after naming the side to play the USA on Saturday, Schmidt added: “It’s a decision that has been a long time coming. The family I have probably committed most to is this family I live with in Carton House as much as the family I have at home. We’ve put our heads together to try to reconcile how we can best cater for both.”

Asked when he expects his decision to be conveyed to the IRFU and thus become known publicly, Schmidt added: “Early next week. I’d like to be able to take a deep breath on Sunday and then . . . I know I can’t continue to just go backwards and forwards. I’ve beaten myself up enough over this decision. I’m probably going to be the most pleased of anyone when it’s finally made.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.