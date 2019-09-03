Joe Schmidt strikes cautious note on Joey Carbery fitness

There was good news on the Irish injury front at Carton House on Tuesday with Robbie Henshaw, Cian Healy and Keith Earls all training.

Joe Schmidt, however, remains cautious about Joey Carbery, who is expected to also run out this week with a view to sitting on the bench against Wales this weekend.

“Those three guys trained really well today; Cian, Robbie and Keith they have trained the last couple of days and have looked sharp,” said Schmidt.

“The only one who is still in doubt is Joey really. He’d have to train fully on Thursday to be included in the match squad. He won’t start. Johnny will start at 10 so we’ll see how he goes. He’s going to do a little bit tomorrow and that will lead into training on Thursday and if he can’t train on Thursday he won’t be involved. That would be an unnecessary risk.”