Joe Schmidt reveals 44-man training squad for Rugby World Cup

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has announced his summer training squad ahead of September’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Schmidt has picked 44 players for the pre-Rugby World Cup camps, and four friendlies to be played in August and September.

Munster fullback Mike Haley and provincial teammate Jean Kleyn are the only uncapped members of the squad, who will meet up in mid-June.

Leinster backrows Dan Leavy and Sean O’Brien are the two glaring absentees, with both ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Ireland will hold camps in Galway, Limerick and Maynooth, as well as open training sessions at the Sportsground and Thomond Park.

On the announcement of the squad, Schmidt said: “The provinces have done a great job throughout the season with all four of them being involved in two sets of playoffs.

“There were some very close calls in selection and it’s always a challenging process because the coaching group are very conscious of how hard the players work. It’s ideal that they get a good opportunity to relax for a few weeks before getting stuck into pre-season training and busy ‘Summer Series’ in the lead up to the World Cup.

“Some players have missed out through injury and there are one or two guys that may be added into the squad at a later stage.”

Ireland will play four friendlies ahead of the Rugby World Cup - against England, Italy and Wales twice.

Ireland Training Squad

Forwards (24)

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 9 caps

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 117 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 5 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 14 caps

Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 33 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 88 caps

Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 44 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 7 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 29 caps

Jean Kleyn (Munster)*

Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 54 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 27 caps

Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 57 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 14 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 18 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 14 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 31 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 64 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

Backs (20)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 17 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 12 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 8 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 77 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps

Mike Haley (Munster)*

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 17 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 90 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 13 caps

Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 10 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 72 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 20 caps

Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 3 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 83 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 19 caps

*denoted uncapped player

Unavailable due to injury:

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster)

Sean O’Brien (Tullow/Leinster)

Guinness Summer Series 2019 Fixtures

IRELAND v Italy

Aviva Stadium, Saturday August 10th, KO 2.00pm

(Live Coverage: RTE & Channel 4)

IRELAND v Wales

Aviva Stadium, Saturday September 7th, KO 2.00pm

(Live Coverage: RTE & Channel 4)

August 2019 International Fixtures

England v IRELAND

Twickenham Stadium, Saturday August 24th, KO 3.00pm

(Live Coverage: Sky)

Wales v IRELAND

Principality Stadium, Saturday August 31st, KO 2.30pm

(Live Coverage: Channel 4)