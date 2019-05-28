Joe Schmidt reveals 44-man training squad for Rugby World Cup
Munster duo Jean Kleyn and Mike Haley the only uncapped members of summer party
Mike Haley has been included in Joe Schmidt’s Rugby World Cup training squad. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has announced his summer training squad ahead of September’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Schmidt has picked 44 players for the pre-Rugby World Cup camps, and four friendlies to be played in August and September.
Munster fullback Mike Haley and provincial teammate Jean Kleyn are the only uncapped members of the squad, who will meet up in mid-June.
Leinster backrows Dan Leavy and Sean O’Brien are the two glaring absentees, with both ruled out of the tournament through injury.
Ireland will hold camps in Galway, Limerick and Maynooth, as well as open training sessions at the Sportsground and Thomond Park.
On the announcement of the squad, Schmidt said: “The provinces have done a great job throughout the season with all four of them being involved in two sets of playoffs.
“There were some very close calls in selection and it’s always a challenging process because the coaching group are very conscious of how hard the players work. It’s ideal that they get a good opportunity to relax for a few weeks before getting stuck into pre-season training and busy ‘Summer Series’ in the lead up to the World Cup.
“Some players have missed out through injury and there are one or two guys that may be added into the squad at a later stage.”
Ireland will play four friendlies ahead of the Rugby World Cup - against England, Italy and Wales twice.
Ireland Training Squad
Forwards (24)
Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 9 caps
Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 117 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 5 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 14 caps
Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 33 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 88 caps
Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 44 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 7 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 29 caps
Jean Kleyn (Munster)*
Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 54 caps
Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 27 caps
Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 57 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 14 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 18 caps
Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 14 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 31 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 64 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps
Backs (20)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 17 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 12 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 8 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 77 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps
Mike Haley (Munster)*
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 17 caps
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 90 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 13 caps
Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 10 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 72 caps
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 20 caps
Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 3 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 83 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 19 caps
*denoted uncapped player
Unavailable due to injury:
Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster)
Sean O’Brien (Tullow/Leinster)
Guinness Summer Series 2019 Fixtures
IRELAND v Italy
Aviva Stadium, Saturday August 10th, KO 2.00pm
(Live Coverage: RTE & Channel 4)
IRELAND v Wales
Aviva Stadium, Saturday September 7th, KO 2.00pm
(Live Coverage: RTE & Channel 4)
August 2019 International Fixtures
England v IRELAND
Twickenham Stadium, Saturday August 24th, KO 3.00pm
(Live Coverage: Sky)
Wales v IRELAND
Principality Stadium, Saturday August 31st, KO 2.30pm
(Live Coverage: Channel 4)